Words and Music Festival organisers to stage special workshops

The organisers of Words and Music Festival in Nantwich are urging more people to sign up to special creative arts and music workshops.

The community sessions are being run on Saturday June 26 to give youngsters a chance to experience dance, writing, singing, beatboxing, carton drawing, and poetry.

Workshops are being held in line with current Government guidelines which have been extended, so there will be restricted numbers and sessions will be socially distanced and Covid secure.

Organiser Nigel Stonier said professional group leaders will be running the sessions to offer “quality experiences for artistic students who’ve been so bereft of such opportunities for so long”.

The creative writing workshop will be run by Colette Warbrook, the drawing workshop with Mark Wilcox of Cartoon Academy, the dance workshop by Debbie Bandara, the beatbox workshop with Grace Savage, poetry workshop run by Paul Cookson, and singing workshop with Nigel Stonier and Megan Lee.

There will also be live performances by Tom Robinson, John Bramwell, O’Hooley & Tidow, Grace Savage, and others.

To find out more on each workshop and to book a place, with tickets just £10, visit wordsandmusicfestival.com