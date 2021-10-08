Police probing serious assault appeal to trace Crewe man

Police probing a serious assault want to trace this man who they say has links to Nantwich.
John Healy, who lives in Crewe, also has links to Nantwich, Winsford and Runcorn areas of Cheshire.
Officers want to speak to the 44-year-old in relation to a serious assault in the Crewe area, which happened on Wednesday (October 6).
Healy is described as white, around 6ft 1in, proportionate build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Healy, or has information regarding his whereabouts, is advised not to approach him but to call Cheshire Police immediately on 999 quoting IML 1101603.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
