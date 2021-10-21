Police probe report of sexual assault outside Nantwich nightclub

Detectives are investigating reports that a woman was sexually assaulted outside a nightclub in Nantwich.

Officers received a report of an 18-year-old woman having been sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The incident is believed to have taken place sometime between 11.30pm and 11.50pm on Saturday (October 16) at the rear of Nakatcha on Welsh Row.

The suspect is described as white, of medium build, around 5ft 9in tall and aged 18-22.

He was clean-shaven with short blonde/ light brown hair.

The man was wearing grey and black trainers, skinny blue jeans and a long sleeved navy blue top.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and the victim is being supported by specialist officers.

As part of their investigation, detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something that could be relevant to the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Vass, of Crewe CID, said: “I understand that this incident may be concerning to the local community and I want to reassure all those in the local area that we are doing everything we can establish exactly what has happened.

“As part of our investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have witnessed the incident.

“The same goes for any who recognises the description of the man.

“I urge anyone with any information no matter how small, which may assist with our enquiries, to get in touch with the team here at Crewe.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tua , quoting IML1112067.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.