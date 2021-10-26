Police investigating alleged sex assault release CCTV image

Detectives investigating reports of a sexual assault in Nantwich have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

Police were called to a report of an 18-year-old woman having been sexually assaulted by an unknown man on Tuesday October 19.

The incident is reported to have occurred sometime between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday October 16 on First Wood Street, off Welsh Row.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers and partner organisations.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives believe the man in the CCTV image may be able to help with their investigation.

They are urging anyone who recognises the man or believes they may know who he is to get in touch.

Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have seen something that could be relevant to the ongoing investigation.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Vass said: “I understand that this incident may be concerning to the local community and I want to reassure all those in the local area that we are doing everything we can establish exactly what has happened.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries we are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may have vital information to help with our investigation.

“If you think you recognise him or have information regarding his identity please come forward.

“I would also like to appeal directly to the man in the CCTV image to get in touch.

“The same goes for anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have any information which may aid our investigation.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tua , quoting IML1112067.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.