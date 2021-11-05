England Rugby head coach Eddie Jones to give talk in Nantwich

England Rugby head coach Eddie Jones will be in Nantwich next month to talk about his latest book, “Leadership: Lessons From My Life in Rugby”.

Jones led England to the 2019 World Cup final, and previously took Australia to the 2003 World Cup final.

He masterminded Japan’s famous victory over South Africa in 2015 – one of the biggest upsets in sport.

He was also the assistant coach for South Africa when they won the 2007 World Cup.

“Leadership: Lessons From My Life in Rugby” is Jones’ second book following “My Life and Rugby”.

It has been written with Donald McRae, two-time winner of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award, and is billed as “the ultimate rugby book about what it takes to be the best”.

For the first time, Jones shows what it takes to be a leader in a high performance and high pressure environment.

And he shows how these lessons can be applied to every walk of life, from coaching the U9 rugby team to leading a multinational organisation to simply doing your job better.

He will draw on stories of nearly 30 years of coaching, including the 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2019 World Rugby campaigns, and the full story of England’s 2021 Six Nations campaign.

And he outlines why it takes humour, humility and relentless curiosity to lead an eclectic mix of superstars from Maro Itoje to James Haskell, George Smith to Kyle Sinckler to create teams that are relentlessly hungry to win.

“Eddie Jones in conversation” will take place at Malbank School on Welsh Row, Nantwich on Monday December 6.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Tickets are £20 per person which includes a copy of Leadership: Lessons From My Life in Rugby. Cash bar available.

A representative from Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge said: “We are really excited to welcome Eddie Jones to Nantwich.

“As a rugby family we are all looking forward to meeting him.

“Tickets are selling really fast, so we urge you to get yours as soon as possible to avoid disappointment, as seating is limited.”