CCTV image of van wanted after death of young Crewe man

Police probing the death of a Crewe man after a collision with a van have released this CCTV image in a bid to trace the vehicle.

Joshua Spender, 23, was crossing the pedestrian crossing outside McDonalds in Macon Way when a white van with a black side window and sliding door collided with him.

The van failed to stop at the scene of the incident which happened at 5.24pm on Friday (November 5).

Sgt Simon Degg, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers and detectives have been making extensive enquiries around the clock into this tragic incident and specialist officers are supporting the family who have been left distraught.

“If you recognise this van, I would urge you to get in touch, for the sake the family.

“If you have any information that may help, or you are the driver of the vehicle, please come forward and help us with our enquiries.”

Yesterday, Joshua’s family paid tribute to the young Crewe Alex fan, a former student at Cheshire College and who also used to work at Leighton Hospital.

Anyone with information should contact police via the website quoting IML 1125388.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.