Police, fire and a local school were not consulted by Cheshire East over removing a busy rural road from its winter gritting routes.

It comes as yet another accident happened on an icy stretch of Coole Lane which saw a vehicle skidding off close to the canal.

Witnesses say the car slipped and spun as it was going over the canal bridge in Audlem direction and crashed into a hedge and fencing.

Fire crews were called out at around 9.20am today. A spokesperson said: “The crew made the car safe and moved it to a safe place.”

The female driver was uninjured in the accident.

A nearby Coole Lane resident said: “The driver appears to have been very lucky not to have ended up in the icy water of the Shropshire Union Canal!

“It’s only a matter of time before there is a serious accident unless CEC do a U-turn regarding their road-gritting decision.”

David Cole, headteacher at Brine Leas School, said today: “I can confirm that we were not consulted about removing routes from gritting in CEC, but we were made aware of potential changes from a newsletter.

“We have been in contact with CEC after a parent informed us of the changes.

“We received a response from them which said that they were aware of the concerns, and a review would take place if needed.”

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Police and Cheshire Fire Service said: “There is no legal requirement for the council to consult us about which roads to grit. So no they did not as far as we are aware.”

We revealed earlier this week how CEC were told by police to grit part of the lane last Friday after another accident.

Cheshire East Council has previously said Coole Lane was among around 100 roads removed from gritting routes under the Well Managed Highways scheme because it did not meet criteria for gritting.

Cllr Rachel Bailey has called on the council to review the decision.

We have contacted CEC highways portfolio holder Cllr Craig Browne for comment and are awaiting a reply.

Meanwhile, disgruntled Coole Lane residents have penned a “rap” about the ongoing situation!

The “rap” was posted on a community Facebook page earlier in the week, and can be viewed below:

(Accident scene pictures courtesy of David Harrison)