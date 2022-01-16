Crewe and Nantwich RUFC podcast shortlisted for major award

The Crewe & Nantwich RUFC “GrassRoots – Women’s Rugby from the Roots Up” podcast has made a star-studded shortlist for The Sports Podcast Awards.

The awards aim to identify the best podcasts across 24 international sporting categories.

GrassRoots was set up by Crewe and Nantwich Women’s team friends, Matt Baty, Laura Williams, Jodie Hind, Mollie Latham, Louise Reade and Cherie Davies.

They wanted to bring the unique ‘post game’ environment to listeners and celebrate the grassroots women’s game.

Editor Matt Baty said: “What started off as a bit of post-lockdown fun has quickly developed into something people seem to really enjoy.

“After months of being unable to indulge our love of talking about rugby in the pub, it’s been really fun to discuss topics ranging from the challenges in the women’s game to some of the more ridiculous elements of playing rugby in a mixed ability squad.”

The podcast has grown a loyal following and attracted sponsors, including major sports kit and clothing manufacturer, Halbro.

And in December the team secured an interview with International Women’s Rugby Player of the Year, Zoe Ashcroft.

GrassRoots has drawn upon experiences gained from setting up a Women’s team at Crewe and Nantwich RUFC.

The women currently compete in the Women’s Championship 2 league from Crewe Vagrants.

Vice Captain of CNRUFC Women and co-host Mollie Latham said: “honestly, when we first started recording the show, it was just a bit of fun.

“We never expected it to go anywhere really beyond our immediate team-mates and a few local clubs.

“We have had listeners as far afield as New Zealand and the feedback has been amazing.

“Being shortlisted for the award is a massive deal for us- totally unexpected.”

The shortlist sees GrassRoots up against The Rugby Pod, The Good the Bad and the Rugby and RugbyPass, all professionally produced shows with global followings.

The podcast is released fortnightly during the rugby season and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and all the main platforms.

To vote for GrassRoots in the awards, visit www.sportspodcastawards.com/categories/13

You can listen to the podcasts here.