8 hours ago
Crewe and Nantwich RUFC podcast shortlisted for major award
2 days ago
Consultation on winter gritting changes was held, CEC chiefs say
2 days ago
Crewe & Nantwich Tory MP urged to air view on Downing St lockdown parties
2 days ago
Cheshire East urged to plough £2.7m more into highways budget
3 days ago
Nantwich “landmark” buildings to be added to Cheshire Local List
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC podcast shortlisted for major award

in Rugby / Sport January 16, 2022
crewe and nantwich rufc podcast award

The Crewe & Nantwich RUFC “GrassRoots – Women’s Rugby from the Roots Up” podcast has made a star-studded shortlist for The Sports Podcast Awards.

The awards aim to identify the best podcasts across 24 international sporting categories.

GrassRoots was set up by Crewe and Nantwich Women’s team friends, Matt Baty, Laura Williams, Jodie Hind, Mollie Latham, Louise Reade and Cherie Davies.

They wanted to bring the unique ‘post game’ environment to listeners and celebrate the grassroots women’s game.

Editor Matt Baty said: “What started off as a bit of post-lockdown fun has quickly developed into something people seem to really enjoy.

“After months of being unable to indulge our love of talking about rugby in the pub, it’s been really fun to discuss topics ranging from the challenges in the women’s game to some of the more ridiculous elements of playing rugby in a mixed ability squad.”

The podcast has grown a loyal following and attracted sponsors, including major sports kit and clothing manufacturer, Halbro.

And in December the team secured an interview with International Women’s Rugby Player of the Year, Zoe Ashcroft.

GrassRoots has drawn upon experiences gained from setting up a Women’s team at Crewe and Nantwich RUFC.

The women currently compete in the Women’s Championship 2 league from Crewe Vagrants.

Vice Captain of CNRUFC Women and co-host Mollie Latham said: “honestly, when we first started recording the show, it was just a bit of fun.

“We never expected it to go anywhere really beyond our immediate team-mates and a few local clubs.

“We have had listeners as far afield as New Zealand and the feedback has been amazing.

“Being shortlisted for the award is a massive deal for us- totally unexpected.”

The shortlist sees GrassRoots up against The Rugby Pod, The Good the Bad and the Rugby and RugbyPass, all professionally produced shows with global followings.

The podcast is released fortnightly during the rugby season and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and all the main platforms.

To vote for GrassRoots in the awards, visit www.sportspodcastawards.com/categories/13

You can listen to the podcasts here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Show all of Latest Listings