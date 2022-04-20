1 day ago
Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted by gang in South Cheshire

in Crime / Incident / News April 20, 2022
assaulted - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

Detectives are appealing for help after a woman suffered a “horrendous” sexual assault by three men in a car in South Cheshire.

The victim, in her 30s, was in the car with the men when it pulled up in a layby near to Lodley Cattery on Alsager Road in Hassall, near Sandbach.

She was then sexually assaulted. It happened at around 12.30-12.45am on Easter Monday (April 18).

Following the attack, the driver took the victim home in the dark-coloured estate car.

The two other offenders stayed behind at the layby.

The three offenders have all been described as Asian men.

Inquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Victoria Shelton, of Crewe CID, said: “Specialist officers are giving the victim the support she needs following this horrendous attack, and we are doing all we can to establish the identities of the men responsible.

“We are determined to bring the offenders to justice for their heinous actions and are currently following a number of lines of enquiry.

“As part of this, we want to hear from anyone who was driving along Alsager Road between 12 midnight and 1am on Monday 18 April and believes that they may have seen the men, the car they were travelling in or anything suspicious.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam or CCTV footage of the men or the vehicle.

“I urge anyone with any information or footage that may help our investigation, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Chief Inspector Clare Jesson, of Congleton Local Policing Unit, said: “Incidents such of this understandably cause significant concern among the local community.

“I would like to reassure residents that such incidents are rare and we are doing everything we can to identify the men responsible and make them face the consequences of his actions.

“If you have any concerns, please speak to a local officer.”

A 33-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He is currently being questioned by officers in police custody.

Anyone with any information or footage that may aid the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting IML 1248126, or give the details via the Cheshire Constabulary website.

Information can also be given anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555 111.

