Nags Head pub at Haughton set for new lease of life

New owners of the picturesque country pub The Nags Head at Haughton Moss say they are excited to be re-opening a “proper British pub”.

The pub on Long Lane, near Spurstow, has been closed since December 2019.

It was earmarked to be turned into housing but villagers launched a petition to prevent that.

Now Jake Atkinson, general manager for Altrincham Market, Mackie Mayor in Manchester and Picturedrome Macclesfield, has bought the pub.

And he says he has put together a team which will turn the venue into a “proper British pub” with a view to opening in June.

Jake said: “We’ll be focusing on brilliant British pub food whilst building on our relationships with our neighbours, suppliers, rearing our own animals, incorporating whole animal butchery and celebrating our own charcuterie.

“Sustainable, local and honest.

“The kitchen will be headed up by Alex who’s been running the Tender Cow kitchen in Macclesfield and been pushing us forward as a business.

“Alex is incredibly hard working, talented, creative, humble, modest and an absolute joy to work with.

“And now Alex needs a whole host of chefs to join him ranging from his sous chef to his commis.

“We also need a full front of house team ranging from a general manager to waiters/waitresses and bartenders.

“Working in a modern, spacious kitchen, you’ll also have the chance to work with, and build relationships with, some of the greatest producers in the North West and the UK.

“The pub is opening on June 9 and we’re incredibly excited about this new adventure – a chance to create something from the ground up that will be held in the highest regard locally and nationwide.”

They are now on the look out to recruit more staff ahead of the opening.

Anyone interested can email Jake on [email protected] or Jess on [email protected] with a CV and cover letter.

(image courtesy of John Swan)