9 hours ago
Top acts line up for Nantwich Roots live music festival in May
9 hours ago
Drivers warned over delays from North West Crewe Package road closures
1 day ago
Police hunt attacker after serious assault during Nantwich Jazz Festival
2 days ago
CEC plans two cycling and pedestrian schemes in Crewe
2 days ago
CEC spends staggering £230,000 a week on taxis for school pupils
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nags Head pub at Haughton set for new lease of life

in Alpraham & Tarporley / Bunbury / Burland & Faddiley / Village News April 27, 2022
Nags Head pub in Haughton - by john swan

New owners of the picturesque country pub The Nags Head at Haughton Moss say they are excited to be re-opening a “proper British pub”.

The pub on Long Lane, near Spurstow, has been closed since December 2019.

It was earmarked to be turned into housing but villagers launched a petition to prevent that.

Now Jake Atkinson, general manager for Altrincham Market, Mackie Mayor in Manchester and Picturedrome Macclesfield, has bought the pub.

And he says he has put together a team which will turn the venue into a “proper British pub” with a view to opening in June.

Jake said: “We’ll be focusing on brilliant British pub food whilst building on our relationships with our neighbours, suppliers, rearing our own animals, incorporating whole animal butchery and celebrating our own charcuterie.

“Sustainable, local and honest.

“The kitchen will be headed up by Alex who’s been running the Tender Cow kitchen in Macclesfield and been pushing us forward as a business.

“Alex is incredibly hard working, talented, creative, humble, modest and an absolute joy to work with.

“And now Alex needs a whole host of chefs to join him ranging from his sous chef to his commis.

“We also need a full front of house team ranging from a general manager to waiters/waitresses and bartenders.

“Working in a modern, spacious kitchen, you’ll also have the chance to work with, and build relationships with, some of the greatest producers in the North West and the UK.

“The pub is opening on June 9 and we’re incredibly excited about this new adventure – a chance to create something from the ground up that will be held in the highest regard locally and nationwide.”

They are now on the look out to recruit more staff ahead of the opening.

Anyone interested can email Jake on [email protected] or Jess on [email protected] with a CV and cover letter.

(image courtesy of John Swan)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings