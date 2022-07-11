Shavington Drama Group return to stage with “The Hollow”

Shavington Drama Group return to the stage for the first time since the Covid 19 pandemic, with the classic thriller ‘The Hollow’ by Agatha Christie, writes Claire Faulkner.

Starring a talented and diverse local cast of actors, this classic production has been seen all over the globe and on our television screens for 50 years.

An unhappy game of romantic follow-the-leader explodes into murder one weekend at the Hollow, home of Sir Henry and Lucy Angkatell.

Dr Cristow, the Harley Street lothario, is at the centre of the trouble when, assembled in one place, we find his dull but devoted wife Gerda, his mistress and prominent sculptor Henrietta and his former lover and Hollywood film star Veronica.

Also visiting are Edwards and Midge whose romantic assertions are likewise thrown into the mix.

As the list of romantic associations grow so does the list of potential suspects when Cristow is shot dead.

Nearly everyone has a motive but only one of them did the deed.

The production will be performed at Nantwich Players Theatre, on Love Lane from Tuesday July 19 – Saturday July 23.

Performances start at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/shavingtondramagroup or by contacting 07903616168.