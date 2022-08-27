15 hours ago
Woman arrested on M6 in Cheshire 4 times over drink drive limit

August 27, 2022
M6 arrest - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

A woman driver has been arrested on the M6 in Cheshire today for being four times over the drink driving limit.

Cheshire Police say there was also a child in the car being driven by the 43-year-old woman.

Police stopped a silver BMW 1 Series on the M6 between junction 18 to junction 19 at 11am today (Saturday 27 August).

A police spokesperson said: “When stopped by police she was breathalysed and found to be 164 times over the limit. A child was also found to be in the vehicle at the time.

“Officers received numerous reports from members of the public in relation to the incident and are appealing for anyone who was travelling at the time it occurred to get in touch with information or dash cam footage to help support their investigation.”

If you have information or footage please contact Cheshire Constabulary online https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or by calling 101 quoting IML 1352608.

