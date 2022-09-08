FEATURE: Planning the perfect road trips: 11 things to consider

Road trips are some of the most memorable and fun vacation experiences you can have.

Although it might take a little planning and preparation, it will be worth it in the end.

One of the best parts about road trips is their flexibility, as you can determine everything, from the time you leave to what sights you want to see.

As a result, you may even discover a hidden gem along the way or explore local foods and drinks you have never tried before.

However, it is important to ensure that your road trip is as stress-free and enjoyable as possible.

Therefore, today we have prepared a few tips on how to plan the perfect road trip.

Choose A Destination

If this is your first road trip, it is recommended to select a destination that is not too far away.

A road trip typically lasts one day, so it might be better to choose a city that is about a couple of hours away from where you live.

This way, you will have a great time driving there, spending quality time with your friends and family, and coming back home all in one day.

In addition, it might be a good idea to take the scenic route to your destination, as you will be able to enjoy some spectacular views.

Get Your Phone Ready

Make sure your phone is ready for travel by looking at your phone plan and ensuring you have everything you need in case you need to make a few phone calls or download some emails.

For example, you can compare SIM-only deals at Lebara, which will provide you with the flexibility and freedom that you need during your road trip.

There are no credit checks and you can change your plan or cancel at any time, which makes it easy and simple to sign up.

Once you compare SIM-only deals and choose the right one for you, you will have access to a bundle of allowances.

Make A List Of Must-See Sights

It might be helpful to ask everyone you are travelling with to make a list of one or two sights they want to see or a few activities they would like to try.

This means that when everyone combines their lists, you will have a full schedule you can follow.

As a result, it’s likely that you will be able to fulfil at least two of everyone’s choices.

For example, this might include visiting an interesting park, museum, café, restaurant, or shop.

If you plan accordingly, everyone will get to do what they want.

Pack Snacks

You shouldn’t forget to pack some nutritious snacks for your trip, such as fruits, veggies, nuts, hard boiled eggs, and protein bars.

Also, remember to pack plenty of water by preparing a reusable water bottle for each person that can be refilled along the way.

This will help you avoid dehydration, which can cause headaches and fatigue. It is best to avoid sugary drinks while travelling, as they can often result in a drop in energy.

Preparing nutritious snacks will ensure that everyone’s mood will stay brighter and they will feel better throughout the trip.

Think About Your Budget

While some people may feel like a road trip is the perfect opportunity to splurge a bit, others may feel that setting a strict budget is better.

Depending on your preferences, this is something that should be discussed prior to leaving for your trip.

Regardless of whether you are travelling with others or by yourself, it is important to create a budget.

For example, you may consider the money you will need for gas, food, accommodation, souvenirs, and more.

It might be helpful to determine the amount you want to spend and break down your costs into categories.

Interact With The Locals

Interacting with the locals instead of only looking for information online is a great way to receive some great local recommendations and support the town’s economy.

It might be a good idea to skip the chain restaurants. For example, you can grab lunch at a local restaurant or café and get a sense of the community there.

Moreover, locals are more likely to share their favourite spots, which is always better than any online review.

If you see an independent bookstore or another retailer, be sure to walk in and buy what interests you.

Ensure Your Car Is In Top Condition

Prior to heading off on your road trip, you will want to make sure that your car is in great condition.

Start by removing any garbage that might be inside and cleaning the windows and mirrors.

Going on a road trip in a clean car will make you feel much better, especially if you are going on a long trip.

You may also want to wash the outside of your car. Also, every time you stop for a break, be sure to take out any empty bottles and dispose of them correctly.

This will help you stay organised, keeping stress levels to a minimum.

Prepare For Emergencies

Another crucial thing you shouldn’t forget is to stock emergency items that you may need.

Remember to check that your spare tire is fully inflated. It is important to stay safe and comfortable in case of an emergency.

This is why you should bring a first-aid kit with bandages, pain relievers, and antibiotic creams.

Ensure you have a supply of fresh water so that everyone can stay hydrated if you need to stay stranded in your car for a while.

Also, pack warm clothes, extra blankets, pillows, and sleeping bags.

Bring Entertainment

Although you will have to focus on the road as a driver, your passengers might need some form of entertainment during the trip.

Therefore, you might have to think about different options depending on the people you are travelling with.

For example, it might be beneficial to bring portable DVD players, MP3 players, books, puzzles, games, and magazines that will keep everyone entertained until you reach your destination.

You may also prepare a couple of fun road trip questions that will start an interesting conversation and help you pass the time.

Take Regular Breaks

You should also plan to take regular breaks while driving to prevent fatigue.

It might be a good idea to stop every two to three hours to get out and walk for a bit.

Be sure to do some stretches that will help with circulation and keep you from getting sleepy.

It can also be helpful to encourage the others to get some movement in.

If you have kids, it is important to ensure your family road trip runs smoothly. Therefore, you may want to stop at a playground every now and then or choose a restaurant with a play area.

Make Room For Spontaneity

Planning a road trip is always a fun and fulfilling experience, but you should also bear in mind that not everything will go according to plan.

Moreover, part of the fun is about allowing for some spontaneity and freedom.

Therefore, sometimes you may have to include a few unscheduled stops at roadside attractions, which might change your plans a bit.

It may be a good idea to underestimate your daily mileage. Even if you experience some problems along the way, you will be able to learn from the experience.

However, this will only make the trip more memorable, ensuring that you can come back with lots of stories to tell.

(image licence free from pxhere https://pxhere.com/en/photo/1175755)