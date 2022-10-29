FEATURE: What do you need to rent a boat?

Are you considering private yacht rental this summer?

One of the best safe outdoor recreational activities with close friends and family is boating.

However, there are new considerations to make when you take boat rentals or join a yacht club to ensure a fun and secure experience.

Do I need a licence to rent a boat?

Depending on whether you want to operate a motorboat and rent it or just enjoy a beautiful day a licence to operate it can be:

● A licence that is recognized by the nation where you will be sailing is required for a yacht rental in most countries.

The majority of foreign licences are accepted in Europe, for instance, as long as they are deemed equivalent to the local licence.

In addition to your local licence, you can always apply for the International Certificate of Competence (ICC) in your home country to be safe.

An ICC demonstrates that the holder has undergone formal training and possesses all necessary boating skills to manage a vessel in open waters, and it is accepted in many countries around the world.

● You can hire a charter with a skipper (skipper) if you don’t have a licence but still want to have an amazing catamaran holiday for a day, for a week, or seasonal.

The skipper, or captain, is in charge of the catamaran and is in charge of sailing and navigation.

There are plenty of options to choose from ‒ from sleek and spacious speedboats to luxury catamarans and classic sailboats, and the only thing required of you is to choose whether to rent a catamaran rental with a captain or skipper it yourself.

How to get a boating licence?

The majority of the time, the course to obtain a licence can be completed with a list of documents online, as can the boat license examination.

The courses required for obtaining a catamaran safety certificate are not as extensive as those required for obtaining a car driver’s licence.

Usually, no driver’s education is required.

To obtain your licence, simply follow these easy steps:

● Examine the state’s requirements for boater training

● Complete a boater safety and training course, either online or in person ace the licence exam at the course’s conclusion

● Upon completion of the course, make payment

● When you’re out on the water, carry your yacht licence or certificate of completion.

After you complete the course, you’ll be ready to take the exam.

If you pass the exam you can print your boating licence and be ready to hit the water.

You are already aware of what you need before yacht rental. The only thing left is to enjoy your sailing.

(Free to use image under CC licence)