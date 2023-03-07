Two charged over Nantwich incident captured on video

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident in Nantwich captured on video and seen by thousands on social media.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday on Welsh Row in Nantwich.

It started with a large vehicle seen on film smashing into the rear of two vehicles parked on the street outside.

Men are then seen running into a takeaway shop on the other side of the street.

More footage then shows three men involved in an altercation inside the takeaway, before more video shows the large vehicle then driving away down Welsh Row towards the river.

Now Cheshire Police have confirmed three men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with incident.

A police spokesperson said: “At 1.52am on Saturday 4 March police were called to reports of a collision on Welsh Row, Nantwich.

“Police attended and found that the incident involved a green Range Rover and a Ford Ranger. A pedestrian was also injured during the incident.

“Three men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in relation to the incident.

“Kruger Kelsall, aged 18, of Foxglove Lane, Newcastle has since been charged with section 18 assault; attempt to cause GBH, dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.

“He appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on 6 March. He was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday 3 April.

“Wayne Kelsall, aged 56, of Foxglove Lane, Newcastle, was charged with a public order offence. He has been bailed to appear at Crewe Magistrates on 23 March.

“The third man, a 27-year-old from Staffordshire, and the teenager have both been released on bail.”