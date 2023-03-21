Crewe miss out as Derby named new Great British Railways HQ

Crewe has missed out after Government ministers announced today that Derby is being named as the new headquarters of Great British Railways (GBR HQ).

Crewe had been one of six towns and cities shortlisted to be the home of the new HQ, which would bring huge investment and jobs.

As Europe’s largest rail hub, Derby will now become the heart of Great Britain’s rail industry.

It will bring track and train together and delivering high-skilled jobs to a city already brimming with the best talent in the industry.

Derby came top ahead of Crewe, York, Doncaster, Newcastle and Birmingham after a rigorous assessment process and the public vote.

Crewe & Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan said today it was “disappointing” news for Crewe.

“We can be SO PROUD of our bid and the way the whole community pulled together to produce it,” he said.

“Business, sport, local government, different political parties – everyone played their part.

“I am so disappointed that Crewe has not been chosen.

“I can honestly say there are few places in the country that are more closely linked with the railway than Crewe and bringing the headquarters here would have continued that proud tradition.

“But I don’t begrudge Derby their win and I am glad to see another agency being put outside of London.

“But we can build on the opportunities HS2 will bring and things like our £22.9m Town Deal to forge the best possible future for Crewe regardless. I remain positive about Crewe’s future.”

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper said: “It’s full steam ahead for the reform of our railways and today’s announcement is not only a huge win for the brilliant city of Derby, but a key milestone for the entire rail industry across the country.

“Great British Railways will put the passenger first, promoting collaboration and innovation across a joined-up, efficient and modern network.”

While Great British Railway’s headquarters will be in Derby, other towns and cities across Britain, potentially including the five shortlisted cities, will still benefit as regional GBR hubs.