Police appeal to find missing teenager with Nantwich links

Police are appealing to trace a teenager with links to Nantwich who has not been seen for three days.

Samuel Ayre was last seen on Sunday (April 30) and is believed to have left his home address in Alsager in the early hours of Monday (May 1).

The 17-year-old is described as white, 6ft, with a slim build and short blonde hair.

Samuel is known to frequent the Alsager, Nantwich and Keele areas.

Inspector Alan Cross said: “Samuel’s family are rightfully worried, and we are doing everything we can to make sure he gets home safe and well.

“We are very concerned for Samuel’s wellbeing, and we are working tirelessly to locate him as soon as possible.

“I urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen Samuel since he went missing to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or CCTV or dashcam footage of him since he disappeared.”

Anyone with any information on Samuel’s whereabouts is urged to contact Cheshire Constabulary here or call 101 quoting IML 1537397.