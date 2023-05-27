Appeal to trace missing Willaston 15-year-old

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing teenager living in Willaston.

Rhys Blake was last seen at an address on Crewe Road, Willaston, at around 11am on Wednesday May 24.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The 15-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall and has short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black cargo trousers and grey Nike trainers.

Rhys has links to Crewe and the Parbold area of Lancashire.

Detective Constable Thomas Towe said: “It’s now been three days since Rhys was last seen and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“As well as Crewe, Rhys is known to have links to Lancashire, specifically the Parbold area.

“I’d urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen Rhys since he went missing, or knows where he is, to get in touch.

“The same goes for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of him since he disappeared.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Rhys, to ask him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should visit the website or call 101, quoting IML 1555671.