Car plunges off bridge on to M6 motorway in Cheshire

The M6 was closed both ways in Cheshire today after a car plunged from an overhead bridge on to the motorway below.

The incident happened when a car fell from the A534 Congleton Road onto the northbound carriageway of the motorway at junction 17.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1.10pm on Monday 26 June, police were called to reports of an overturned car on the M6 near to junction 17.

“The incident involved a white Vauxhall Corsa which had fallen from the bridge along the A534 Congleton Road onto the northbound carriageway of the motorway.

“The M6 is currently closed northbound as a result of the incident and traffic is being diverted off the motorway and back on via the slip roads at junction 17.

“The A534 is also closed between Sandbach and Congleton due to damage to the bridge.

“The driver of the car, a man, has been taken to hospital by air ambulance, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“Delays are expected and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”