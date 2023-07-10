Police appeal to trace missing man often seen in Nantwich

A man with dementia who is known to frequent Nantwich town centre has gone missing, police said today.

They are appealing for help to trace 65-year-old Malcolm Biggs.

Malcolm Biggs was last seen on CCTV at around 5.20am on Friday (July 7) on Oxford Street in Crewe, heading towards West Street.

Malcolm’s dementia means he often has memory issues and police “concerned for his welfare”.

They say he is known to frequent both Crewe and Nantwich town centres.

He is white, of a slim build, 6ft tall, has grey hair and a grey beard, and walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing a black cap with a white logo, a green jacket, a light blue top, blue jeans, yellow socks, and black trainers.

Officers are urging anyone who sees Malcolm or has any information regarding his whereabouts to get in touch.

PC Kat Doyle said: “We have officers currently out searching for Malcolm and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“I urge anyone in or around the Crewe or Nantwich area who thinks they may have seen him since he went missing to get in touch with us.

“I would also ask residents living in the area to check any sheds or outbuildings in case Malcolm has taken shelter.”

Anyone with information or footage that may help officers find Malcolm is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 1591331 or report it via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us

(Image courtesy of Cheshire Police)