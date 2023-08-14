Police appeal to trace missing Nantwich woman, 25

Police are trying to trace a missing Nantwich woman not seen for almost a week.

Jessica White, 25, from Newhall, was reported missing yesterday (August 13) but was last seen on Tuesday August 8 in the Mytton Oak Road area of Shrewsbury.

Jessica (pictured) is white, around 5ft 5in tall, slim build with long light brown hair.

She has a number of tattoos of Greek writing on her wrist

She was last seen wearing a cream-coloured hoodie and black trousers, however officers believe that she may have since changed her clothing.

Officers are urging anyone who sees Jessica or has any information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

Inspector Ash Sayer, said: “We have been conducting a number of enquiries to trace Jessica, so far to no avail, and we are becoming increasing concerned for her welfare.

“I urge anyone who think that they may have seen Jessica since she went missing to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, or CCTV or dashcam footage of her since she disappeared.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Jessica, please call us and let us know that you are OK, your family are worried about you and want you home.”

Anyone with information or footage that may help officers find Jessica is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1619947.