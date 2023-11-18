Top contributors to UK economy: Retail and entertainment ranks top across economic sectors

Services in the entertainment industry make up approximately 80% of the UK GDP.

Besides the highest chunk coming from media and arts, a category that has been progressively growing contains gaming and gambling.

Market projections from casino alpha expect the gross online gambling GGY to rise within the 7% to 10% range.

Latest UKGC reports show an increase since the post-pandemic slowdown.

Further in this article, we will explore the top 3 sectors contributing to the UK economy over the last few years, while detailing the gambling industries impact in the entertainment sector.

Top 3 Major Players in the UK Economy

While it is important to understand that there are many layers to this subject as numerous sectors are contributing to the UK economy, there are three main players based on the ranking distribution generally:

● The service sector

● The manufacturing industry

● The Construction industry

The Service Sector

According to the data made available by Investopedia, it is found that the service sector is an all-encompassing sector that covers all industries that are customer-focused.

This includes industries like finance and business administration services, retail, food and beverages and entertainment.

Seeing how broad this industry proves to be, it is not surprising that records allude to the fact that it contributes as much as 80 % to the Economy.

As such making it king across major economic sectors on the national stage.

It is safe to say that it is a significant economic driver, which explains the UK government’s interest in seeing companies in this industry grow.

Manufacturing

Although the manufacturing sector is a powerhouse in and of itself, the service sector’s contribution to the UK economy surpasses it.

Research findings as collated from Investopedia reveal that the manufacturing or production sector contributes 10 % to the UK Economy.

While it might undermine the efforts of that sector, it is also important to understand that 10% amounts to $300 billion.

Since the overall GDP, a measure of economic output, is pegged at approximately a total of around $3 trillion.

Construction

Among the top three, Construction contributes the least. Based on recent findings, it was revealed that this sector contributes 6% to the UK economy.

Another sector that follows the construction industry behind, which is deserving of a mention is the Agriculture industry.

According to research, the UK economy only receives a 0.67% contribution from the agriculture sector.

How Much Does the Gambling Industry Contribute to the Entertainment Industry in the UK?

As we have already emphasized, the service sector which encompasses industries like the Entertainment industry, contributes the highest to the UK Economy.

In this section, we want to give context to how much contribution is made to the Entertainment industry by the amount of revenue generated by the gambling industry particularly.

However, to understand how influential the gambling industry has been to the Entertainment industry, it is only rational to compare the current numbers.

According to official information from Statista, the Entertainment industry currently boasts $85 billion in revenue with a projection to reach $100 billion in 2027, considering the evolving customer habits.

On the other hand, based on recent data, in 2022, the gambling industry recorded over $14.7 billion in revenue which was an upward trend from the figures in 2021 – $12.7 billion.

Although about 20 years ago, the gambling industry might not have been considered a major player in the Entertainment industry, that’s no longer the case.

Seeing that it represents over 20% of revenue generated by the Entertainment industry in the country, it is impossible not to notice its impact on the UK economy at large.

A major contributor that saw a record increase in the revenue generated in the gambling industry was Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

It is believed that since many people had more time on their hands within that period, there was an increase in involvement in casino gaming services online.

The gaming industry set to take off

So far, we have dissected the UK economy, highlighting the major players and most importantly, emphasizing on the impact of the gambling industry on the Entertainment sector.

It is on course to project that the gambling industry will see more growth in the coming years, seeing the increasing interest of users in its services