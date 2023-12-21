Police appeal to find missing Willaston woman, 45

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 45-year-old woman from Willaston.

Kerry-Lee Clarke, 45, was last seen in the Willaston area more than 48 hours ago at around 11am on Tuesday 19 December.

Officers say they are extremely concerned for her welfare and police are urging anyone who sees her or has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch.

Kerry-Lee is described as white, around 5’8″ tall, of proportionate build and with long dark brown/black hair.

She was believed to be wearing a pink bobble hat, navy jeans, black walking-style boots and dark pink or black coat.

Kerry-Lee lives in Willaston but has links to a number of areas including Nantwich, Macclesfield and the wider Cornwall area.

Friends searching for Kerry-Lee have also set up a Facebook group to widen the search, with possible sightings in Hough/Shavington and Macclesfield.

Inspector Ash Sayer, of Congleton Local Policing Unit, said: “Kerry-Lee was last seen on Tuesday 19 December; we are continuing to appeal for information from the public to aid our investigation.

“Since her disappearance we’ve been conducting several enquiries, including a number of searches across the local area, but so far we’ve not had any further sightings of her.

“If anyone thinks that they may have seen Kerry-Lee, or anyone matching her description, please get in touch with us.

“We would also like to appeal directly to her – please contact us to let us know that you are OK. Your family are incredibly worried about you.

“I would also ask residents in the local area to review any CCTV or ring doorbells, to see if they have any footage of Kerry-Lee.

“I’m specifically urging people to check their cameras around 11am on Tuesday 19 December.”

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid our investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage that may help officers find Kerry-Lee is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML-1717371