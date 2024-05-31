Red squirrels to be re-introduced to woodlands in Willaston

Conservationists have joined forces with Richmond Villages Willaston to re-introduce red squirrels into the area.

This initiative aims to restore the population of the native creatures, promote wildlife and protect the woodlands.

The scheme is a partnership between Richmond Villages and the British Red Squirrel Charity.

The British Red Squirrel charity aims to protect red squirrels across the UK.

They approached Richmond Villages Willaston with the plan to create a safe and thriving habitat for the endangered animals as their woodlands are an ideal location for their re-introduction.

A spokesperson for Richmond Villages Willaston said: “The re-introduction of red squirrels aligns perfectly with our commitment to preserving and enhancing the natural beauty of our surroundings for both residents and wildlife.

“It is really great to encourage red squirrels back into their natural environment.”

The re-introduction process will begin by ensuring the grey squirrel population is kept down, followed by the careful relocation of red squirrels.

This initiative includes habitat preparation, monitoring and maintenance.

The scheme is also being planned for other Richmond Villages, including Aston-on-Trent in Derbyshire.

The re-introduction project will also help to enhance local biodiversity and enrich the community’s connection to nature, fostering a greater appreciation for wildlife conservation.

“Richmond Villages Willaston is proud to contribute to the preservation of such a wonderful species and looks forward to seeing the red squirrel population flourish in their woodlands,” added the spokesperson.