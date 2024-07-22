Nantwich Players to stage audition workshop for production

Nantwich Players Studio are on the look out for more talent at their next open audition workshop.

The audition is for characters in their production, “Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons” by Sam Steiner.

It will take place on Sunday 28th July at Nantwich Players Theatre at 11am.

Directed by Bethany Gail, the play will run from Thursday 31st October to Sunday 3rd November 2024 at the Nantwich Players Theatre.

The play has been selected to be Nantwich Players festival entry into the ‘All England Theatre Festival 2025’.

Those involved need to be available for both the Nantwich Players production dates and festival tour dates to be considered for a role in this production.

“Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons” follows Oliver and Bernadette as their bond is tested and their relationship pushed to its limit.

Each choice about where to spend their words is significant; each accidental reaction or sentence spoken out of turn is devastating.

But even under duress, “Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons” demonstrates that humanity will find a way to reach out and connect.

Characters:

Bernadette (Mid 20s to late 30s) – A divorce lawyer, or family lawyer, as she prefers to call it. She is strong willed and has worked hard to get to where she is. Oliver’s girlfriend. She is against the ‘Hush Law’ but will not actively fight it. She wants to be understood by her partner but struggles to understand him. Working class background.

Oliver (Mid 20s to late 30s) – A musician and activist. Strongly against the ‘Hush Law’. Actively protests it. Passionate about what he cares about. Well-meaning but can be a little arrogant. Bernadette’s boyfriend. Bernadette’s career bothers him, as does her stance on the ‘Hush Law’.

For a copy of the script and further audition information (including festival dates), email [email protected]

For more information about the play, workshop, rehearsal process or festival, contact Bethany Gail on [email protected]