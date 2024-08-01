Nantwich Town senior and women’s teams make key signings

Nantwich Town have landed a key signing in midfielder Tom Reilly ahead of the new 2024-25 season.
Reilly was a key part of Leek Town’s title win in the Northern Premier League West last season, making 39 appearances and scoring twice.
Before that, he was at a couple of clubs in Wales including Cefn Druids and Bangor City.
The 24-year-old has already made several appearances for the Dabbers in pre-season.
Nantwich Town kick off their league campaign on Saturday August 10 away at Bootle on Merseyside.
Meanwhile, Nantwich Town women’s team have also landed two signings recently.
Forward Alicia Hatton, 19, has joined from third tier Stoke City.
Manager Dan Mellor said: “I’m delighted that Alicia has agreed to join us.
“She was recommended to us through our connections at Stoke City and she came along to our summer open sessions, within five minutes we could see what a top player she is and she has a great attitude, her signing is a huge coup for us.”
Alicia said: “I’m really excited to be returning to football with Nantwich Town after recovering from an ACL injury.
“Everyone has been so welcoming already and I can see that there is a great team spirit here.
“I know Dan and the team have exciting ambitions and I can’t wait to be back on the pitch, working hard and playing my part in the team’s success.”
And the women’s team have also signed defender Bridie Harding from Lethbridge Pronghorns in Canada.
Originally from Stoke, the 6ft 1 defender has spent the last four years in Canada on a scholarship and has only recently returned to the UK.
Bridie said: “Following my recent return from playing football at university level in Canada, I wanted to join a team that still competes at a good standard with a competitive team spirit!
“Both the coaching staff and the players have built an extremely welcoming environment and I am really looking forward to seeing what role I can play within the squad in the upcoming season.”
(Images courtesy of Nantwich Town FC)
Recent Comments