Dramatic moment decorator’s van caught fire in Wrenbury

in News August 3, 2024
van fire Wrenbury

This was the dramatic moment a decorator’s van caught fire on a busy rural road in Wrenbury.

Thankfully no one was injured in the incident which happened yesterday (August 2) on Nantwich Road at around 8am.

Firefighters from Crewe attended and tackled the fire, which led to a road closure for most of the day.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A van was well alight, with the blaze being put out by firefighters in breathing apparatus using a hose reel jet.

“The crew then dampened down the vehicle and it was monitored using a thermal imaging camera.

“Hedgerows next to the vehicle were also dampened down as a precaution.

“Highways were requested as there was damage to the road caused by the fire and police were asked to attend.

“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with.”

(Image courtesy of Facebook user)

