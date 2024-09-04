Nantwich CC keep title hopes alive with win at leaders Hyde

A dazzling knock from Luke Robinson, a stylish top-score from Ali Chughtai and a captain’s innings from Ray Doyle gave Nantwich Cricket Club a fine win over table-topping Hyde and kept their title hopes alive.

The Dabbers, having elected to field, looked to be on the back foot when a late onslaught from Andrew Jackson helped Hyde set an imposing total of 290-8 from their 50 overs.

Jackson hit 89 from only 38 balls and Nantwich suffered an early blow in their reply when Ben Wright was trapped leg before with the score on five.

But that brought Robinson (pictured) to the crease and despite his running being hampered by a foot injury that kept him out for a month, the Nantwich number three hammered four sixes and ten fours in a 53-ball 83.

Until Robinson’s dismissal, Chughtai had played a supporting role but the Dabbers opener moved up a gear and shared what proved to be a match-winning partnership with skipper Doyle.

Chughtai hit a six and 11 fours in his 91 and Doyle struck three sixes and eight fours in his 72.

After a slight wobble, Oliver Griffiths and Phil Stockton saw Nantwich home with four wickets and eight balls to spare.

The victory and 20-point haul means Nantwich – who face a tough test at Widnes this Saturday – are now 10 points behind Hyde with three Cheshire County Cricket League game days remaining.

The second team also have three games to play and remain top of Division One but they still have work to do after a 33-run defeat at Grappenhall.

Freddie Woodfine produced a fine bowling display, taking 5-43 as Grappenhall were bowled out for 206, but that total proved to be enough for the home side as the run-outs of Jackson Bentley (23) and Sam Cork (33) cost the Dabbers dear.

Owen Silvester, with 54, top-scored for Nantwich, who fell 33 runs short of their target.

The thirds also suffered a loss, going down to Rode Park and Lawton CC by six wickets after being put into bat by the visitors.

Callum Pearson made 57 but Nantwich were restricted to 167-5 from their 40 overs and that proved to be well within reach of the visitors, who got home with eleven overs to spare.

Pearson completed a personally productive weekend with a knock of 60 for the Sunday thirds in their 186-7 from 40 overs but it could not help Nantwich beat Sale at Whitehouse Lane.

Set a revised target of 166 from 32 overs, Sale made 167-3 from 28.1 overs.

And there was also a rare loss for Nantwich women’s first XI, who were beaten emphatically at Chester Boughton Hall after being put into bat.

Only Bethan Hughes got to grips with the home attack, making 45 in the Dabbers’ 83 all out.

The home side lost only two wickets and used only 13 overs to claim their win.

This Saturday at Whitehouse Lane sees the second team play a vital fixture against Macclesfield.

The game starts at 11.30am and all spectators are more than welcome.