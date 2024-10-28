Problem-plagued £11 million car park closed after vandalism

Cheshire East Council’s problem-plagued £11m multi-storey car park in Crewe is currently closed because it was vandalised over the weekend, writes Belinda Ryan.

Two weeks ago the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed the 390-space car park was bringing in just £75 a day in parking charges – and that is before operational costs are taken into account.

It was also revealed the cash-strapped council cannot afford to open it seven days a week.

Now the car park, which has only been open since the end of July, is closed after being targeted by vandals.

A Cheshire East Council spokesperson told the LDRS today (Monday): “The Crewe town centre car park is currently closed due to the exit shutters being vandalised over the weekend.

“Third party contractors are currently on-site assessing the extent of the damage caused.

“We hope to reopen the car park as soon as possible.”

The car park has been plagued by problems dating back to when construction first began.

It should have been open to public by the end of 2023 but construction was stopped for a period of time following an incident in June 2023 when a worker was taken to hospital with a minor injury.

The council then announced it would be open by the end of May this – but that didn’t happen because of technical issue which required specialist contractors to resolve.