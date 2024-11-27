Nantwich Town land signing of defender Paddy Kennedy

Nantwich Town have landed the signing of defender Paddy Kennedy to make sure he stays at the club.
The young centre back joined the Dabbers in August and has made a big impact in his 18 appearances.
He has scored twice and impressed with his overall performances.
Kennedy previously played at Litherland REMYCA and made it to captain while still a teenager.
Before that, he played youth football for Galbally FC and National League football for Limerick FC (all in Ireland).
He then moved to the UK to study and joined Tranmere Rovers Education Hub.
While he was there he played at Prenton Park in the Cheshire Senior Cup against Nantwich.
Kennedy has also represented his county Limerick (in Ireland) in handball, Gaelic football, hurling and golf.
Manager Jon Moran said: “I’m thrilled that Paddy has committed to staying with us here at the Dabbers.
“This is a big moment for the club. Paddy has been a standout player, not just for his quality on the pitch but for his dedication and professionalism off it.
“To think Paddy is just 20 years of age is scary! It has been a pleasure to watch him take his chance with both hands and I am delighted to see how much he is enjoying his football.
“Paddy’s decision to stay, even following interest from the league above, speaks volumes about what me and my staff are trying to build.
“An environment where young and hungry talents can grow, thrive and be a part of something special. This is something we will continue to work tirelessly to build.
“Personally I have no doubt Paddy has a very bright future and I am so proud of the fact Paddy is trusting Nantwich Town with his development.
“I’ve already told Paddy, but he might even become as good as me one day!
“But for now, we’re thrilled to have him with us as we head into the crucial part of the season.
“With Paddy’s ongoing contribution, I am confident we can achieve success.
“Let’s give him and the entire squad the support they deserve to push forward!”
(pic by Jonathan White)
