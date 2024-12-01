Dabbers Dash founder Paul earns BBC Unsung Hero award

The founder of the “Dabbers Dash” community event has been honoured with an unsung hero award, writes Jonathan White.

Paul McIntyre received the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 Unsung Hero (North West) award from Richard Askam, Sports Presenter for BBC North West Tonight.

The Unsung Hero award recognises volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to grassroots sports in their communities.

Paul’s recognition highlights the Dash’s growing reputation as a vital initiative fostering health, well-being, and community spirit.

“It’s an honour to receive this award on behalf of everyone who has made Dabbers Dash what it is today,” said Paul.

“This is a shared achievement for our fantastic community.”

The event was witnessed by Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock and Cllr Geoff Smith, Nantwich South and Stapeley Ward, who joined participants to support the day’s activities.

November’s Dash was dedicated to Movember, raising awareness about prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health. Many participants wore moustaches to emphasise these important causes.

Talented 13-year-old singer Lacey Hickson entertained participants with songs from artists like Adele, Lady Gaga, and John Legend.

Paul launched Dabbers Dash in February 2022 as a virtual Parkrun alternative, to encourage Cheshire East Council to create a perimeter path around Barony Park.

With this month’s event shining a spotlight on the initiative, excitement is building for the announcement of the overall Unsung Hero winner at the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards on Tuesday 17th December, live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/sports-personality

For more information about Dabbers Dash, visit their Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/511800207014090