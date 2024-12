Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a wanted man from Nantwich.

Gregory Burgess is wanted in relation to a theft.

The 42-year-old is described as white, around 6ft tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

He has links to the Crewe and Nantwich areas.

Anyone with any information as to Burgess’ whereabouts should contact Cheshire Police via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101, quoting 24000946522.