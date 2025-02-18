Fire crews tackle vehicle blaze on busy road near Nantwich

Fire crews were called to tackle a vehicle blaze on Whitchurch Road near Nantwich.

The fire broke out at around 8.15am yesterday (February 17) on the road close to Aston.

Two appliances from Crewe were called out and found the vehicle well alight.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area.

“A cordon was set up while firefighters dealt with the incident and police were in attendance to manage traffic.”