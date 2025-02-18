10 hours ago
Fire crews tackle vehicle blaze on busy road near Nantwich
Developer eyes 90 new homes on land in Stapeley
Popular pub near Nantwich set to reopen with 15 jobs
ANPR cameras to target unsafe school parking
Man and woman die in horror A500 crash with HGV
in Human Interest / Incident / News February 18, 2025
school field - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews were called to tackle a vehicle blaze on Whitchurch Road near Nantwich.

The fire broke out at around 8.15am yesterday (February 17) on the road close to Aston.

Two appliances from Crewe were called out and found the vehicle well alight.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area.

“A cordon was set up while firefighters dealt with the incident and police were in attendance to manage traffic.”

