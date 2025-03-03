Stunned onlookers watch car rammed through front of house in Willaston

3 hours ago
in Human Interest / Incident / News / Willaston & Rope March 3, 2025
workers at scene as car rams into house willaston

These were the scenes when a quiet Sunday afternoon in Willaston was shattered as a 4×4 vehicle rammed another car through the wall of a house!

Emergency services descended on the quiet cul-de-sac on Trevithick Place in Willaston yesterday afternoon (March 2).

The extraordinary video shows a large vehicle which looks like a Volvo 4×4 ramming head on into a parked red car TWICE.

It hit the car so hard it pushed it through the front wall of the house, causing massive damage.

The larger vehicle then drives off, crashing into wheelie bins in the process in front of stunned onlookers.

car rammed into front of house on Heald Way in Willaston

Witnesses told Nantwich News that several families have had to be evacuated from adjoining houses due to structural safety concerns.

Cheshire Fire Service cordoned off the buildings and structural engineers were called out.

scene after car rams into house in willaston

It’s believed no one was injured in the incident.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson sai: “At around 4:08pm on Sunday 2 March, police were called to reports of a collision on Trevithick Place, Willaston.

“Officers attended the scene and found a vehicle had been rammed into a property.

“A black Volvo XC90 had collided with a red Vauxhall Astra which had then hit the address, causing damage to the property. The driver of the Volvo fled the scene.

“There are not believed to be reports of any injuries.

“A 53-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage with intent to endanger life, drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of accident.

“The man has also been arrested on suspicion of stalking and controlling and coercive behaviour. He remains in custody at this time.”

(Images and video under copyright, courtesy of Nantwich News reader)

2 Comments

  1. Joe Dwyer says:
    March 3, 2025 at 3:09 pm

    Getting more like Crewe every day disgusting thicko, kids were playing nearby too no respect

    Reply
  2. Ran Davies says:
    March 3, 2025 at 2:23 pm

    “Oh my god”

    Americans, I presume.

    Reply

