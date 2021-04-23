Nantwich News photographer features in Cheshire Life magazine

Nantwich News photographer and community reporter Jonathan White features in the latest edition of Cheshire Life magazine.

Jonathan, who works at Cheshire College, has been contributing stories and pictures for more than 10 years.

He talks about his role in community journalism and how he has submitted more than 1,500 stories and thousands of photographs over the past 15 years, covering events in and around Nantwich.

His interview with Cheshire Life has been converted into a “letter to the town”.

Jonathan, who lives in Wistaston, said: “I love where I live and this desire to share my passion with others is where my role as a community journalist began.”

Jonathan has also contributed to other media outlets in the local area including the Crewe Chronicle and The Cat FM radio.

More recently, he was recruited as the official Nantwich Town FC club photographer.

He is busiest in the summer months attending many of the outdoor events including Willaston Worm Charming, Wybunbury Pie Wakes, Nantwich Show, Nantwich Food Festival and more.

“My hope is Nantwich Town Football Club kick off their new season as planned in late summer 2021, alongside smaller community events beginning once more, so I can get back out and about reporting on all the local happenings in this wonderful area, I am proud to call home,” added Jonathan.

The latest edition of Cheshire Life magazine was published this week.