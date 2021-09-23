South Cheshire residents urged to join Cancer Research “Race for Life”

People across South Cheshire are being urged to enter Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in October.

The charity’s events are returning to the area but with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

Money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, saving lives as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.

Organisers are encouraging people of all ages and abilities to join the Pretty Muddy events which take place at Tatton Park on Saturday October 2.

And on Sunday October 3 at Tatton Park, people can take part in the 3K, 5K and 10K events.

There are also 3K, 5K and 10K events taking place at Delamere Forest on Sunday October 10.

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson in Cheshire, said: “This year more than ever we need people to enter the Race for Life.

“We’re making a final call to the people of Cheshire to sign up today, as their participation and contribution is so important.

“Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So this year, we need people to enter the Race for Life – for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us* who will get cancer.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of 3K, 5K, 10K, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding 200 types of the disease.

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups.

Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Siobhan added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

“But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority.

“We’ve been constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance.

“It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

“Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some point. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters.

“That’s why we need as many people as possible across Cheshire to join us, to stand united and do something extraordinary.”

People can visit raceforlife.org to enter.

If any Race for Life events are cancelled, people will be entitled to a refund of their entry fee or can choose to donate the fee to help fund Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.

Enter now at raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.