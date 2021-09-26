6 hours ago
ROUND-UP: Latest from Crewe Regional Sunday leagues

in Football / Sport September 26, 2021
Regional Sunday league - Barony Park - sunday football

Talbot and Broadhurst FC played out a lively and occasionally fractious 4-4 draw in the Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division.

Danny Jones, Liam Whittaker, Joe Goodier and Jordan Marsh netted for Talbot.

Tom Hassall grabbed a hat-trick and Scott Ravenscroft netted the fourth for the visitors.

Raven Salvador had their first win of the season with a 4-2 result against Cheshire Cheese.

The home side lead 2-0 with goals from Robsan Osman and Tom Edge, before Ben Reddock pulled a goal back just on half time.

Ben Styche quickly put Raven Salvador further ahead, with Josh Wynne adding a fourth. Charlie Maines added a second for the away team.

Crewe Athletic had started the season brightly with a 100 % record.

But they had player availability issues and were held to a 3-3 draw by NHB, who obtained their first point of the season.

Jordan Amson, Blake Robinson and PJ Hudson scored for Crewe Athletic, with Lewis Clark (2) and Nick Ball on target for the Bunbury team.

Willaston White Star were unbeaten in their first three matches but got off to the worst possible start against The Lions when one of their defenders headed into his own goal.

They fought back strongly and did score through Azrahul Haque, but The Lions ran out 6-1 winners with goals from Russell Schofield (2), Jordan Prince, Danny Roberts and a Danny May penalty kick.

In Division One, the top game featured the two unbeaten sides, Cooper Buckley and Audlem, and it was the visitors who prevailed, winning 2-4.

Cooper Buckley were twice ahead in the first half thanks to two Callum Hood goals.

But Audlem equalised with a Nick Gregory goal and an own goal and went ahead in the second half with a well worked goal from Will Cork and a close-range effort from Nick Gregory again.

New boys Leighton FC scored their second win after coming from behind to beat JS Bailey 5-2.

Two goals from Dan Paesler put the visitors ahead, but Leighton FC fought back to win with goals from Jake Foster (2), Dan Frost (2) and Daniel Meade.

Sandbach Town continued their solid start to the season with a 5-1 win over C & N Utd. Henry Baker (2), Jamie Knowlson, Joseph Macdonald and Matt Dalton scored for Sandbach Town, with Mark Green netting tor the visitors.

Princes Feathers were unbeaten going into their game with White Horse, and still are after an emphatic 6-1 win.

Ethan Stockall (2), Jamie Cain (2), Kevin Douglas and Bobby Brown netted for the home side, with Jake Harding scoring for the visitors.

