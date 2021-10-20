Nantwich’s Comic Con returns this year as Comic Con Market

The popular Nantwich Comic Con is returning this year – as a Comic Con Market, writes Jonathan White.

The slimmed down event is because of the pandemic which meant organisers did not want to run the full Nanocon Comic Con convention.

The Comic Con Market will be focused on comic books and related forms of pop culture entertainment, including movies, TV shows, and video games.

The event is free entry and takes place this Saturday (October 23) from 11am-4pm at Nantwich Civic Hall.

The Comic Con Market will feature a compliment of traders usually at the Comic Con with stalls selling toys, collectibles, funko pops, comics, artwork, handmade goods, Pokémon, and geeky goodies.

There will also be character appearances throughout the day.

For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/nantwichcomiccon/