Christmas fundraising concert in aid of Acton church clock

A fund-raising “Make Time for our Christmas Concert” will take place in aid of the clock of Acton’s St Mary’s church tower.

The event is on Saturday December 11 at St Mary’s Church on Monks Lane in Acton, and will feature the highly acclaimed Acton Operatic Society.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards essential maintenance of the clock on the east side of the sandstone tower.

The clock was built in 1788 by Peter Clare, one of Manchester’s best known clock makers.

However, due to its age it now requires weekly adjustments to keep its movement working.

The clock is seen by many Acton residents and visitors as the beating heart of the village, so its future as a working clock needs to continue.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, which takes place at the Church every Sunday afternoon (2.30-4.30pm).

Alternatively, call Stephan on 01270 624135, or Joyce on 01270 624158.

Covid precautions will be in place including social distancing and mask wearing, along with a restriction on the number of tickets available for the concert.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “The Acton Operatic Society are pulling together another block buster performance, so a truly fabulous evening awaits us.

“Included will be our much-loved Christmas favourites!”