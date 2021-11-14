6 hours ago
“Performers” photography exhibition to open at Nantwich Civic Hall
7 hours ago
Nantwich Town beat Grantham to progress in FA Trophy
9 hours ago
Nantwich Town pays Remembrance respects before game
1 day ago
Thieves steal materials from Nantwich garden for disabled
2 days ago
Popular Nantwich pub Leopard set for expansion
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Christmas fundraising concert in aid of Acton church clock

in Acton / Village News November 14, 2021
St Mary’s Acton clock face

A fund-raising “Make Time for our Christmas Concert” will take place in aid of the clock of Acton’s St Mary’s church tower.

The event is on Saturday December 11 at St Mary’s Church on Monks Lane in Acton, and will feature the highly acclaimed Acton Operatic Society.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards essential maintenance of the clock on the east side of the sandstone tower.

The clock was built in 1788 by Peter Clare, one of Manchester’s best known clock makers.

However, due to its age it now requires weekly adjustments to keep its movement working.

The clock is seen by many Acton residents and visitors as the beating heart of the village, so its future as a working clock needs to continue.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, which takes place at the Church every Sunday afternoon (2.30-4.30pm).

Alternatively, call Stephan on 01270 624135, or Joyce on 01270 624158.

Covid precautions will be in place including social distancing and mask wearing, along with a restriction on the number of tickets available for the concert.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “The Acton Operatic Society are pulling together another block buster performance, so a truly fabulous evening awaits us.

“Included will be our much-loved Christmas favourites!”

Acton Operatic Society perform at a previous St Mary’s Acton concert (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Show all of Latest Listings