Shavington Academy wins EEDI national Maths prize

in Shavington / Village News November 21, 2021
Maths - Shavington Academy students (1)

Brainy Shavington Academy pupils beat more than 265 other schools to win a prestigious national prize.

Hundreds of students took part in a maths competition by learning platform Eedi.

The pupils’ efforts have won vouchers for the maths department and a potential £500 prize for the school at the end of term.

The competition centres on the children solving daily maths puzzles.

The more pupils who join in from a school, the more points are scored and more likely a school is to win.

The Eedi School League is open to every 9-14 year old in the country.

It celebrates effort, perseverance and hard work, meaning children of all abilities can enter and win prizes.

Emma Casewell, Shavington Academy head of Maths, said: “The Shavington community is so proud of our pupils for their amazing achievements in the global maths challenge.

“It is wonderful to see their effort and commitment duly rewarded and pupils are extremely grateful for the support of their teachers as they continue to strive for excellence.”

Shavington Academy - maths competitionHelen Taylor, Academy Advanced Skills Teacher in Mathematics, added: “The students have been showing incredible resilience and ambition towards their maths learning.

“They have been participating in their own time and the students have been coming to school each morning eagerly talking about maths – there is a real excitement around the academy.”

Ben Caulfield, from Eedi, said: “Huge congratulations to Shavington Academy!

“Out of thousands of children who are participating in the Eedi School League, they won the prize because of their consistent commitment to learning.

“Research shows that the most important thing about learning maths isn’t being the best but feeling you can do it and doing it consistently.

“That’s the spirit we reflect when we celebrate prize-winners in the Eedi School League.

“We’re inviting all children to join the League, giving them personalised tuition and making learning maths more fun and engaging for children up and down the country”.

To join the Eedi community and enter the School League visit https://eedi.com/school-league

