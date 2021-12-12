Waterlogged pitches hit Crewe Regional Sunday fixtures

Recent heavy rain of meant many of the Crewe Regional Sunday League games were called off today because of waterlogged pitches.
In Division One, lowly placed JS Bailey met second placed Winsford Over for the second time in seven days.
And the result was exactly the same as last week, a 2-1 win for the Winsford team.
The home side had signed several new players during the week, and put up an excellent performance, only going down to a late goal from high scoring Tom Stanton.
Will Igoe scored the other goal for the visitors, with Justin Manini on target for the home side.
League leaders Audlem had no fixture, as bottom club Ruskin Park were unable to raise a team.
So the victory moves Winsford Over above Audlem into the top spot, but they have played two more games than the village outfit.
Sandbach Town and Cooper Buckley met for the third time this season, with the same conclusion, a win for Cooper Buckley, this time 1-5.
Brad Stockton netted a hat trick, with further goals from Luke Gillan and Jason McMullan.
Matt Dalton scored for Sandbach Town.
The win moves Cooper Buckley up to fourth place in the table, with games in hand on the top three
Recent Comments