The Cat community radio station breakfast show finishes on high

Community radio presenter Gary Johnson has completed his last Breakfast Show on local community radio station The Cat 107.9 FM, writes Jonathan White.

Gary’s first Breakfast Show went live on June 29 2019 – and up to December 31 2021 he had presented every weekday (7am to 9am), 600 shows in total.

His show has updated listeners with local and national news, sports, showbusiness, and traffic and travel information in between playing a wide selection of music.

He also co-presented his show every Thursday – ‘Thursday is the New Friday’ – with talented local singer-songwriter Megan Lee.

Each show was broadcast from The Cat’s radio state-of-the-art studios at Cheshire College – South & West in Crewe.

Gary has called time on his show due to work commitments. He is general manager of Crewe Market Hall, which reopened earlier in 2021 after a £3 million refurbishment.

He will still be involved with The Cat, as he is a non-executive director and will continue to anchor the Saturday Sports Show.

The new Breakfast Show presenter Paul Jones takes over from Gary this month.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to host the Cat Breakfast show as for most radio stations, whether local or national, it is often seen as one of the flagship shows,” said Gary.

“I won’t miss the 5am starts, nor for that matter will my wife Christine.

“However, I will miss the interaction and support of the listeners who have tuned in over my time in the hot seat.

“It leaves me to say a massive thank you to all the listeners, the shows sponsor RK Henshall and the traffic and travel sponsor Window Wizard.

“And finally I would like to extend my best wishes to the new presenter Paul Jones, you’ll have a great time Paul, all the best.”

Chris Cadman, Managing Director of The Cat, said: “Gary came to The Cat with no previous radio experience and quickly became the much-loved voice of early mornings.

“I am sure that listeners of The Cat will miss Gary’s voice waking them up in the morning.

“Gary is swapping early morning for Saturday afternoons, putting his own spin on our Saturday Sports show.

“From all of us here at The Cat, thanks Gary for your commitment to those early mornings – enjoy the lie-in.”

The Cat is run by 40 volunteers and broadcasts 24 hours a day on 107.9 FM and online at http://thisisthecat.com/