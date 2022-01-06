304 children referred to CEC amid child exploitation claims

Child exploitation cases involving 304 children were reported to Cheshire East Council last year, new figures show.

And more than 170 of those children were later referred to social services.

Exploitation includes sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation, female genital mutilation, radicalisation and honour-based violence.

An annual report of the Cheshire East Safeguarding Children’s Partnership states: “In 2020-21 there were 352 contacts to the front door where child exploitation was a factor affecting either the individual or a family member.

“This related to 304 separate children.”

The Cheshire East figures relate to the council year 2020-21, which runs from the end of March 2020 to the beginning of April 2021.

In total, 173 of the 304 contacted resulted in a referral to social care.

The council says tackling child exploitation in Cheshire East is a key priority for action over the coming year.

Last year, the Child Exploitation Operational Group was set up to share information monthly between various agencies, including the police, to safeguard and protect children from potential exploitation.

The report will be discussed at Monday’s (January 10) meeting of the children and families committee which takes place at 10.30am at Crewe Municipal Buildings.

(Story by Belinda Ryan, local democracy reporter.)