Joe Robbins hat-trick helps Nantwich Town thump Stalybridge 5-1

A Joe Robbins hat-trick helped strugglers Nantwich Town thump Stalybridge Celtic in one of the most comprehensive away performances for some time, writes Jack Beresford.
Nantwich Town assistant manager Jay Bateman (pictured) described the performance as “pleasing” as Shaun Miller and Jake Bickerstaff also notched goals.
Bateman said: “We’re really pleased with that performance.
“We probably didn’t see it coming but a win’s a win.”
The Dabbers were looking to bounce straight back after suffering a 3-1 loss at the hands of Buxton on Saturday, despite being 1-0 up at half time.
“It’s nice that we’ve played well in both halves.
“On Saturday we did well in the first half, not so well in the second half.
“But I think tonight we’ve done well in both halves which is the pleasing thing.”
The Dabbers led 2-1 at the break after a frantic first half.
Nantwich opened the scoring after just six minutes when on-loan Fleetwood Town winger Akiel Raffie crossed from the right.
It was cleared as far as Robbins who took one touch to control and another to fire into the far corner.
The hosts were seeing more of the ball and they had a few chances of their own.
Justin Johnson and Raul Correia had efforts on goal but Gould dealt with them easily.
Celtic levelled the scores on the half hour mark when Stephen Brogan crossed from the left and found Correia who turned well and fired into the net, past Matty Gould.
It took the Dabbers just two minutes to regain their lead.
A weak back pass to the keeper was intercepted by Miller. He was tackled but the loose ball fell to Wrexham loanee Jake Bickerstaff who poked home for his first Nantwich Town goal.
The second half started much like the first as The Dabbers found the net inside 10 minutes.
More good work from Raffie down the right allowed him to cross that was cleared to Robbins who rifled his first-time strike into the top corner for 1-3.
On the hour mark, the hosts’ task became a lot harder when they were reduced to 10 men after Stephen Brogan recklessly dived in on Raffie for a straight red card.
The Dabbers put the game beyond doubt when Bickerstaff and Miller linked up well on halfway, before Miller found himself clean through and confidently finished on 70 minutes.
No less then two minutes later, The Dabbers made it five.
Raffie’s cross from the right was cleared as far as Robbins who calmly stroked home to complete his hat-trick and earn him the match-ball.
“We’re pleased for Joe, he wasn’t in the team on Saturday and he’s got back in tonight.
“It’s a great hat-trick.”
Joe Malkin and Tommy Montefiori both went close to adding a sixth before the final whistle.
It’s the first time they have scored five since beating Witton Albion 5-2 in December 2020.
“We can’t single anyone out, right through from Matt (Gould) in net, through the defence, through midfield, to the forwards. Everyone’s put a great shift in, great team performance,” added Bateman.
Nantwich’s next face bottom side Grantham Town.
Despite their league position, Bateman knows it’s going to be a tough fixture.
“It’s going to a difficult game, it would be even difficult if we hadn’t got anything tonight, at least we have got some points on the board.
“It’s going to be a hard game, much like every game at this level.
“We’re looking forward to it, we should go in with confidence, but we need to be on our A game go pick up the points.”
