The Ladyboys of Bangkok heading for Crewe Lyceum

The Ladyboys of Bangkok will be at the Crewe Lyceum Theatre on Monday (April 18) for a night “OUT OUT”, writes Courtney Davies.

The 16 Thai national males will be performing the biggest party floor hits from famous pop icons.

The group first appeared at the Edinburgh Festival in 1989 and they are now officially the largest and longest continuous touring cabaret show in the UK.

They have more than 400 incredible costumes and dance production numbers where West End Theatres meet Hollywood.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok have toured the UK for over 23 years. Each time they have toured for 9 months, visiting 11 city centre venues and more than 40 theatres.

The show has been rescheduled to this month after it was cancelled in April 2021 due to Covid-19.

Find ticket details for The Ladyboys of Bangkok at the Crewe Lyceum Theatre here https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-ladyboys-of-bangkok-crewe-2021