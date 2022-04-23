4 hours ago
ANSA £29,000 charge for watering Nantwich flowers causes bloomin uproar
1 day ago
Two lorries and car crash closes A530 near Nantwich
1 day ago
Nantwich Foodbank manager warning as food and energy costs rise
1 day ago
New plaques to mark Nantwich landmark buildings for Jubilee
2 days ago
Cheshire East Council welcomes its first Ukrainian refugees
Creative Writing “community” course to be launched at Brine Leas School

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews April 23, 2022
bus - school transport - brine leas school - creative commons licence by jaggery

A new Creative Writing course is being launched as part of the community education programme at Brine Leas School in Nantwich.

Liam Doran, an Associate Lecturer, will run the course starting on Thursday April 28.

Budding writers are being invited to sign up with the aim of finding a pathway to writing success through the sessions and coaching techniques.

“This is a great group for anyone looking to expand their knowledge of prose, poetry and screenwriting in a light-hearted environment,” said Liam.

The course will run every Thursday evening 7pm to 9pm (term time only) and is suitable for novices or experienced writers.

Session fees apply. For details email [email protected] or call 01270 625663.

Brine Leas - Creative Writing (1)

