Creative Writing “community” course to be launched at Brine Leas School

A new Creative Writing course is being launched as part of the community education programme at Brine Leas School in Nantwich.

Liam Doran, an Associate Lecturer, will run the course starting on Thursday April 28.

Budding writers are being invited to sign up with the aim of finding a pathway to writing success through the sessions and coaching techniques.

“This is a great group for anyone looking to expand their knowledge of prose, poetry and screenwriting in a light-hearted environment,” said Liam.

The course will run every Thursday evening 7pm to 9pm (term time only) and is suitable for novices or experienced writers.

Session fees apply. For details email [email protected] or call 01270 625663.