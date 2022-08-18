6 mins ago
Two tennis clubs join forces to compete in Cheshire county league

in Other sports / Sport August 18, 2022
Wistaston Congregational play an away match versus Heswall (1)

Two tennis clubs from Wistaston and Crewe joined forces to compete in this summer’s LTA Cheshire National League, writes Jonathan White.

Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club and Crewe Congregational Tennis Club combined their best male players for the first time to form a ‘Wistaston Congregational’ team.

They played their home matches on their hardcourts in both Wistaston and Crewe and went up against other teams across the county including Bowdon, Hoole, Hoylake, Cheshire Oaks and Heswall.

Each team contained four players who competed in a singles and doubles format.

Wistaston Congregational finished in fourth place out of the six teams winning 187 games and losing 215 games and will continue in the Cheshire National League next season.

Bowdon, who finished top of the league, now go on to play in a Premier Division, where they will take on clubs from the Northern Region.

George Raiswell, of Wistaston Congregational, said: “What an enjoyable summer!

“As a team we have learnt so much and improved so much. We look forward to next season.”

For further information on Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club visit their Facebook page or phone call 01270 560471.

For further information on Crewe Congregational Tennis Club, visit http://www.tennisincrewe.co.uk/

Wistaston Congregational play an away match versus Cheshire Oaks (1)

