Wingate Centre in Wrenbury launches fundraising appeal

The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury near Nantwich is to launch its new Wingate35 campaign to celebrate the centre’s 35th anniversary.

The residential and recreation centre provides a facility for children and young people with special educational needs and complex disabilities.

The centre supports more than 700 individuals a year.

The Wingate Centre does not receive any Government funding and relies on support of the local community to help raise the £300,000 a year.

Members of the community are being asked to join the Wingate35 campaign by using the numbers 3 and 5 and pledge to raise £35, £350 or £3,500 by the end of August 2023.

Jenny Monro, fundraiser at The Wingate Centre, said: “We are extremely excited to launch our Wingate35 campaign to celebrate 35 years since The Wingate Centre opened its doors.

“We cannot wait to see and hear everyone’s fundraising ideas!

“We have had lots of interest already. All monies raised from the campaign will help us continue to brighten the lives of our clients.”

The #Wingate35 campaign officially launches on Friday September 16.

To find out more or sign up, contact the fundraising team on 01270 780456 or via email to [email protected]