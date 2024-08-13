Kennedy’s American Diner in Nantwich gets 2am licence approval

Kennedy’s American Diner in Nantwich has been given the go-ahead to open until 2am every day, writes Belinda Ryan.

The venue can also play music indoors and on the terrace outside until the same time.

Cheshire East’s Licensing Act sub-committee granted the permission, which also includes the sale of alcohol until 2am.

The committee heard from applicant Louise Reade who said she wanted to continue trading during what are harsh conditions for the hospitality industry.

The High Street venue is currently licensed to open until 1am every day, but only opens until 8.30pm Monday to Thursday, to 1am on Friday and Saturday, and until 5pm on Sundays.

Ms Reade told the committee: “I don’t intend to open until 2am every day.

“The main reason for the variation, is to be able to open just one hour later at the weekend.

“I don’t intend to play music outdoors until 2am every day.

“Music would be played outdoors on Friday and Saturday, which would be live DJs until 11pm at the latest and that would be weather dependent… and low-level background music from then.”

Two objectors attended the hearing at the council’s HQ at Sandbach.

Nantwich resident Janey Allen said: “If there’s no intention to play music until 2am outside, why is an application being made to?

“Obviously, once you’re granted the licence, you can then change minds and we couldn’t seriously object to that, because you would have a licence to do so.”

Objector Roger Marlow said: “We have to react to what we’re presented with.

“So being presented with an application that says live music until 2am seven days a week, 365 days a year, is obviously alarming.

“There’s this big gap between what’s being applied for and what we’re expecting the actuality to be.”

Ms Reade said the licence would cover the premises for special occasions as well as the weekends.

“I appreciate what the representations are and, yes, I feel that the points are valid,” she said.

“And I can sit here and say, ‘we won’t be playing music until 2am every day,’ and I can understand how me just saying we’re not going to do that is worrying.”

She added: “I do feel that I am sensitive to local community needs.

“If anybody ever had come up to me and asked me to turn the volume down or the bass down, I absolutely would do that.”

The decision was published by Cheshire East Council today (Tuesday, August 13).