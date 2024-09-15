Cooper Buckley started their Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division campaign with a convincing 5-0 win against Nantwich Pirates in one of two Barony derbies.
Two goals from Kyle Vickers were backed up by strikes from Harry Walker, Carrick Byrne and Ashton Brogan.
It was an uncharacteristic performance from the usually impressive Pirates, who openly admitted they “just weren’t at it”.
George and Dragon continued their winning run after victory in the Cheshire Sunday Cup last week with a 2-0 victory away to Sandbach Town at Forge Fields.
A brace from captain Robbie Hatton was enough to seal victory in what seemed to be a close game.
George and Dragon will also compete in this year’s National Sunday Cup. Their first round tie will take place on October 6 at home.
AFC Dishers are yet to win a point this season, despite a much-improved and spirited performance in the second half as they lost 0-3 to Willaston WS.
In Division One, it was the clash of the two new clubs as Nantwich Town faced off against Alderman Utd at the Weaver Stadium.
In a seven-goal thriller, it was the away side that took the three points with a 2-5 victory.
Goals were scored by Josh Quilty, Ben Jones and a hat trick from Andy Arrowsmith.
Alderman were leading 0-3 after just 15 minutes and went in at the break 0-4 up.
Nantwich Towns goals were scored by Pete Murphy and Junior Brown.
It was another goal fest at the Brittles as C&N and Ruskin Park scored nine goals between them.
In a game that ended 3-6 to the visitors, C&N secretary Nath Bennett was displeased with his side’s performance in the first half as they were trailing by three after just 20 minutes.
They woke up in the second half and made things interesting.
However, Ruskin Park proved to have too much and secured a convincing victory. C&N goals were scored by Sean Heeps (2) and Jack Cope. The Ruskin goal scorers were not reported.
In the second Barony derby of the day, two 100% records were on the line as Cheshire Cat hosted White Horse.
First half goals from the Atkinson Brothers Jude and Dylan meant the Cat led 2-0 at half time.
The Horse piled on the pressure in the second half, and a debut goal from Ashley Prior made things interesting going into the closing stages.
A mixture of excellent defending and missed chances meant the Cat held on for a 2-1 victory, and they sit clear at the top of the table.
Raven Salvador returned to winning ways with a 1-3 victory away against NHB.
There was little between the sides in the first half, and Raven went into the break 0-1 up.
Ravens’ goals were scored by Matt Hatton, Che Sanchez and Jack Gilbert. NHB’s goal was netted by James Thorburn.
Betley advanced to the second round of the Staffordshire Sunday Challenge cup after a 7-5 victory over Coach and Horses.
The bulk of the scoring was done in the first half where both teams performed well in front of goal to level the scores at 4-4 going in the second 45 minutes.
The prolific Kieran Duckers scored a first half hat trick. Fewer goals were scored in the second half, but another from Kieran Duckers, a goal from Joe Wood and a brace from Tom Royle helped Betley secure victory.
The victory was also aided by a penalty save by the Betley goalkeeper.
Recent Comments